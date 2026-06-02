South Korea: Woman Fined USD 200 for Punching Convicted S*x Offender Who Illegally Filmed Her in Bathroom

A South Korean court has fined a woman 300,000 won (about USD 200) for assaulting a man after discovering he was secretly filming her in a public bathroom. The ruling, issued Monday, June 1, by the Changwon District Court, found the woman guilty of assault for repeatedly striking the man following the incident in December 2024.

The case has drawn attention because the alleged victim was a convicted s*x offender who admitted to illegally filming the woman while still serving a probationary period related to an earlier s*x crime conviction. Despite those circumstances, the court concluded that the woman's actions exceeded the legal limits of self-defense. South Korea ‘Online Po*n Racket’ Busted: 6,000-Member Po*nography Site Over User-Filmed S*x Videos, 15 Arrested.

Woman Fined USD 200 for Punching Convicted S*x Offender Who Filmed Her in Bathroom

According to the court, the incident took place at approximately 5:40 am on December 8, 2024, at a public bathroom in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.

The woman, who is in her 40s, discovered that a man in his 20s was secretly filming her inside the restroom. Prosecutors alleged that she responded by punching him between 15 and 17 times after confronting him. The woman denied the assault charge. Bombay High Court Quashes Voyeurism FIR, Says ‘Staring at Colleague’s Chest Not Section 354C Offence’.

In its ruling, the Changwon District Court said the man's account of the incident remained consistent throughout the investigation. The court noted that the man had previously been convicted of a s*x offense and was serving a suspended prison sentence at the time of the incident.

According to the ruling, he had been sentenced in 2023 to a 14-month prison term suspended for three years. Because admitting to another s*x crime while on probation could have resulted in imprisonment, the court said he would have had a strong incentive to avoid further legal scrutiny. The court reasoned that seeking an out-of-court settlement would likely have been more beneficial to him than pursuing an assault complaint. Since the man continued to claim that he had been assaulted despite those risks, the court found his account credible and concluded that the assault likely occurred.

In explaining its decision, the court said the woman's actions could not be considered lawful self-defense. “After the man apologized to the defendant, she blocked the door with her leg and punched him 15 to 17 times. Based on these facts, the act cannot be justified as self-defense under socially accepted norms,” the court said in its ruling. The court ultimately imposed a fine of 300,000 won.

South Korea has faced ongoing concerns over illegal filming crimes, commonly known as "molka," which involve secretly recording individuals without their consent. The issue has prompted stronger enforcement efforts and public debate over privacy protections and penalties for offenders.

The latest ruling highlights the legal distinction courts make between responding to a crime and actions deemed excessive under self-defense laws, even when the victim of the original offense is later found to have committed a separate crime.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).