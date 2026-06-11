Strait of Hormuz Shut by Iran Following New US Attacks As Peace Talks Falter, Tehran Warns All Vessels Will Be Targeted

Iran announced on Thursday, June 11, that it has closed the Strait of Hormuz and warned that any vessel attempting to transit the strategic waterway would be targeted, marking a major escalation in the conflict with the United States. The announcement came after fresh US strikes on Iranian targets and reports that two vessels attempting to pass through the strait were hit by Iranian forces.

The closure follows a new wave of US attacks launched late Wednesday, June 10, on US President Donald Trump's orders. Washington said the strikes targeted multiple sites in Iran in response to what it described as Tehran's continued aggression. The latest military exchanges have further complicated efforts to secure a peace agreement between the two countries. Crude Oil Prices Surge Up to 1% After US Strikes Near Strait of Hormuz, Brent Hits USD 93.26 per Barrel

Iran Declares Hormuz Strait Closed

The Khatam al-Anbiya command said Thursday, "any vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted" and added that the strait is now "completely closed to all types of vessel", according to the Tasnim news agency.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy, quoted by state television IRIB and the Mehr agency, said that "two ships attempting to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz were hit". US Strikes Iran After Blaming Tehran for Helicopter Crash Near Strait of Hormuz.

"Following repeated violations of the ceasefire by the American enemy, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice," it said. "We warn that no vessel should leave its anchorage in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered cooperation with the enemy."

Iranian media reported explosions across the country's south near the Strait of Hormuz, including on Qeshm Island and in the cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik. Blasts also struck the southern city of Kargan, where at least two people were reported wounded.

Fresh US Strikes and Iranian Retaliation

The United States launched fresh strikes on “multiple targets” in Iran on June 10 at Trump's direction. The US military said the attacks were carried out "in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression".

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accused Washington of violating an April ceasefire and said all traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, including oil tankers and commercial vessels, would be affected by the closure.

The IRGC also claimed responsibility for drone strikes on Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base, Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base and Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base. The escalation comes a day after both sides exchanged strikes following the downing of a US Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran said it targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait and an airbase in Azraq, Jordan. Tehran also said US attacks on Qeshm Island and the ports of Sirik, Jask and Bandar Abbas destroyed two water reservoirs and damaged a telecommunications tower.

Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian Exchange Warnings

At the White House on Wednesday, Trump accused Iran of delaying negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. “We’ll see what happens with the deal. We were really close to a deal. But they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Iran had taken too long to negotiate a peace deal and "now they will have to pay the price". In a subsequent interview with Fox News, he threatened to strike power plants and bridges in Iran if Tehran refused to sign an agreement.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded in a post on X. “Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people. Threats to target them – from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries – are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation’s will,” he wrote. “Iran, relying on the knowledge and capabilities of its specialists, national unity, and solidarity, will stand firm against any pressure or threat,” he added.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, serving as a key route for global oil and energy exports. Traffic through the waterway has remained limited since the conflict intensified, contributing to higher energy and food prices worldwide.

Iran first closed the strait during the early stages of the conflict before briefly easing restrictions. The latest announcement reinstates a full closure amid renewed hostilities. Diplomatic efforts to secure an interim agreement between Washington and Tehran continue, but significant differences remain.

Iran is seeking the release of frozen assets and sanctions relief, while discussions over its nuclear programme remain unresolved. The negotiations have also been complicated by Israel's ongoing military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran maintains that any peace agreement with the United States must include an end to fighting in Lebanon, while Israel insists the conflict is separate from negotiations involving Tehran and Washington.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 07:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).