London, January 7: In front of passengers, a British Airways flight attendant collapsed and passed away as the aircraft was ready to take off from London, United Kingdom. The 52-year-old flight attendant tragically passed away on board the aircraft as it was set to take off for Hong Kong on New Year's Eve from London's Heathrow Airport, according to The Sun. A crew member, whose identity has not been disclosed, fell in the rear of the aircraft while the door was already secured and the passengers were seated.

According to The Sun, while the pilot desperately asked for emergency medical assistance, a first-aid-trained passenger attempted to rescue the victim. Sadly, the flight attendant passed away right there. The "medical emergency" was another reason the flight was cancelled. IndiGo Flight Passenger Falls Sick Mid-Air, Dies After Emergency Landing at Indore Airport.

The London Ambulance Service tweeted to Metro UK, "Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crew, a patient was pronounced dead at the scene." The Sun stated that the crew member had no underlying medical conditions, but no more information was provided. The trip was rescheduled for the next day, with a new crew and set of pilots. British Airways informed the outlet, "Our thoughts are with our colleagues' family and friends at this difficult time." Madurai-Delhi IndiGo Flight Lands at Indore Airport Due to Medical Emergency, Passenger Dies: Official.

This is the second British Airways flight attendant to pass away in recent weeks, according to Fox News. On December 23, in between flights, the corpse of a 52-year-old crew member was discovered in his hotel room. As a result, the plane that was scheduled to depart Newark for London was cancelled.

