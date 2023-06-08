Paris, June 8: At least eight people, including children, were injured in a mass stabbing attack in the French town of Annecy on Thursday, the Interior Ministry confirmed. France Mass Stabbing: Children Among Several Stabbed in Attack at Park Near Lake Annecy, Attacker Arrested.

According to the Ministry, the attack took place at around 9.45 a.m. in a park, reports the BBC. Three of the injured children were reportedly in a life-threatening condition French media outlets have said that the suspect has identified himself to police as a Syrian asylum seeker and has been arrested. France Knife Attack: Attacker Stabs Several People, Including Children in Annecy, Arrested.

Warning! Visuals May Upset You:

Chilling video footage caught a Syrian refugee repeatedly stabbing screaming adults and kids in a French playground Thursday — including at least one toddler in a stroller. pic.twitter.com/UFaeTHd2ys — TOP INSIGHT WW. (@topinsight_ww) June 8, 2023

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin praised police for a "rapid intervention". Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is on her way to Annecy, an alpine town located come 560 km from Paris.

