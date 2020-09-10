Taipei, September 10: Taiwan on Thursday threatened China after it flew fighter jets into the inland country's Air Defence Identification Zone. Taiwan's Vice President Lai Cheng-te said that the country would defend its people. Slamming China, Cheng-te warned China not to "cross the line". He added that China should not make a mistake. China's Sukhoi Fighter Jet Shot Down in Taiwan? Taiwanese Social Media Users Make Claims as Video Goes Viral.

Ching-te tweeted, "Don't cross the line. China again flew fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone today. Make no mistake, Taiwan wants peace, but we will defend our people." Notably, China is conducting large-scale air and naval drills off its southwestern coast. Taiwan called it a threat to international air traffic.

Statement by Taiwain's Vice President:

Don’t cross the line. China again flew fighter jets into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone today. Make no mistake, Taiwan wants peace but we will defend our people. — 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) September 10, 2020

China claims Taiwan as its territory. As per the island country's Defence Ministry, China's military drills took place in Taiwan's air defence identification zone, between mainland Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands. Taiwan also claimed that Multiple Chinese - Su-30 and J-10 fighters jets entered its airspace. Taiwan Seeks 'International Alliance' to Ward Off China Threat; A Timeline of The Historical Taipei-Beijing Divide.

Last week, Taiwanese social media users had claimed that China's Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane was shot down by the country's air defence system. According to netizens, Chinese Air Force's plane Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane crashed in Guangxi, an autonomous coastal region in southern China, bordering Vietnam. However, Taiwan had denied those claims.

