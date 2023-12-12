Islamabad, December 12: Twenty-three Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in an attack on a checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan's Daraban area on Tuesday. Six terrorists attacked the security post in the early hours of December 12, Pakistani media outlet Dawn reported, citing the military's media affairs wing.

"The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack. The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple causalities; 23 brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. Terror Attack in Pakistan: 14 Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Target Two Vehicles Carrying Security Forces in Gwadar

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a new group affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack. This is the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year. Before this, 12 soldiers were martyred in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan in July, the media report said. Pakistan Air Force Base Attack Videos: Pakistani Military Foils Terror Strike at Mianwali Training Air Base; Three Terrorists Killed, Three Aircraft Damaged

23 Pak Soldiers Killed in Attack on Army Checkpost

#BREAKING: 24 Pakistani Army soldiers killed and 34 injured in an attack in Dera Ismail Khan of KPK in Pakistan. Casualties likely to increase. 5 militants including 2 suicide bombers killed. *DI Khan Attack Update:* A two ton Explosive laden vehicle rammed into perimeter wall… pic.twitter.com/EVzabWhkXw — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 12, 2023

Frankenstein Monster turning on its creator. Last night's heart-wrenching attack in Pakistan by Tehreek Jihad Pakistan brings back haunting memories of Afghan Army bases falling to groups supported by 🇵🇰. No more distinctions between good or bad terrorism-pic.twitter.com/uxj7aGuGrj — Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) December 12, 2023

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the "terrorist attack on the police station" and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

