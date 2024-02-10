Bangkok, February 10: On a Lufthansa flight from Thailand to Germany on Thursday, February 8, a 63-year-old man passed away after 'litres of blood' burst out his lips and nose. The unidentified German man boarded the aircraft to Munich just before midnight and, according to the New York Post, passed away in front of his wife. According to a passenger on the same flight, he was clearly ill when he boarded the aircraft in Bangkok, exhibiting 'cold sweats' and 'breathing much too quickly'. Karin Missfelder, who was also aboard the plane, described it as an awful tragedy, with everyone screaming, according to the Post.

According to her memory, the 63-year-old began to have "cold sweats" and was "breathing much too quickly" when other passengers noticed and hurried to assist him by checking his pulse and bringing him tea. The man reportedly lost litres of blood, and the jet's walls were coated in splattered crimson blood, according to the passenger. IndiGo Passenger Dies of Heart Attack Onboard Bangkok-Mumbai Flight, Second Such Incident in Past Two Days.

After doing CPR for around thirty minutes, flight attendants concluded that the guy was beyond hope for survival, according to Missfelder. "It was dead quiet on board" when the guy eventually stopped moving, and the captain declared his death, the woman added. The man's body was reportedly taken into the plane's gallery as it turned and returned to Thailand, according to the Metro. The man's wife having to walk through customs by herself was described as "the worst thing" by Missfelder. "She stood there all alone and apathetic and had to endure all the formalities," she continued. UK Man Collapses and Dies in Airport Toilet Moments After Getting Off British Airways Flight in South Africa.

A representative for Lufthansa confirmed the occurrence in a statement to the Post. "Although immediate and comprehensive first aid measures were taken by the crew and a doctor on board, the passenger died during the flight," the spokesperson said. "Our thoughts are with the relatives of the deceased passenger. We also regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers of this flight", they stated.

