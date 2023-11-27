Bangkok, November 27: A tragedy unfolded on Saturday, November 25, in north-east Thailand when a para-athlete and ex-soldier shot dead his new wife and three others before turning the gun on himself. The groom, 29-year-old Chaturong Suksuk, had married 44-year-old Kanchana Pachunthuek earlier that day. Police said he was drunk when he left the wedding party and came back with a gun, opening fire on his bride, her mother, her sister, and two guests. One of the guests later died in a hospital in Nam Khieo district.

On November 25, Chaturong got drunk during the celebrations, went to his car and returned with his pistol. He shot dead the bride, her 62-year-old mother and 38-year-old sister, and one other guest. That guest was said to have sustained grievous injuries. Chaturong then shot himself and died on the spot, according to the police. Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand: Pregnant Woman Accused of Murdering 12 Friends Including Ex-Boyfriend Using Deadliest Poison.

As per the media reports, the motive for the shooting is still unknown, but police said they had gathered evidence and expected to close the case soon. Thai media reported that the couple had argued at the party and that Chaturong had felt insecure about their age difference. Chaturong and Kanchana had been living together for three years before tying the knot.

Chaturong was a silver medallist in swimming at the Asian Para Games in Indonesia last year and was due to compete in the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand next month. He had lost his right leg while serving in the paramilitary force that guards Thailand’s borders. Thailand has a high rate of gun ownership and occasional incidents of mass shootings. Thailand: Male Prostitute Robs Sex Worker, Kills Her Puppy and Threatens Murder if ‘She Ends Relationship’.

Last month, a gunman killed three people at a mall in Bangkok. And in October 2022, a former cop massacred 37 children at a nursery in north-east Thailand.

