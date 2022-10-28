The Leicester Crown Court that was hearing a double murder case was told that the duo was killed by TikTok star Mahek Bukhari after one of them, who had an affair with her mom, threatened to blackmail her with a sex tape. Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen are among eight people under trial for the murders of Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain in the early hours of February 11 this year. However, they all deny the charge.

Reportedly, the Tiktoker had launched a "trap" in order "to silence" Saqib after he had threatened to send sexually explicit material of Ansreen to her husband and son. It was claimed that Saqib blackmailed Ansreen and demanded £2,000 to £3,000 in return for not releasing the obscene material. Brazilian Influencer Nubia Cristina Braga Shot Dead by Masked Gunmen at Her Home in Santa Maria.

Reportedly, Saqib made a 999 call to the police in which he is heard telling call operators they were being chased by men in balaclavas. The recording was played in the court. In the audio clip, he can be heard saying "I am being followed by two vehicles. They are trying to ram me off the road." At the end of the clip, a loud thud was heard right after Saqib said "they are trying to kill me. Please I'm begging you, I'm going to die." The car was found split in two after it hit a tree at high speed on the A46 in Leicester. Courtney Clenney, XXX OnlyFans Model Caught in Elevator Video Beating Boyfriend Christian Obumseli She Later Murdered.

Meanwhile, Mehek, her mother Ansreen, friend Natasha Akhtar (22), and five others are charged with two counts of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

