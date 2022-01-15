Tonga, January 15: Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano, which erupted on Saturday, had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. A Tsunami warning was also issued after the volcano, said reports. Netizens and weather watchers took to Twitter to share satellite images of the volcano and claimed that it was one of the strongest volcanoes to have been captured on satellite.

The images and posts shared does in fact shows the violent intensity of the volcano. The force of the volcano has now given rise to warning signs of Tsunami.

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

BREAKING: Satellite image captures Tonga's Hunga volcano erupting (Source: @US_Stormwatch) pic.twitter.com/VolrJs7Gfi — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 15, 2022

It is literally dark in parts of Tonga and people are rushing to safety following the eruption. 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/7NoP0y9GCo — Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2022 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).