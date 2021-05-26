Jakarta, May 26: Ferdy Piay, Indonesia's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, died on Tuesday. Piay had contracted COVID-19 and was taking treatment for the infection at a hospital in Jakarta. According to reports, Piay had contracted coronavirus while he was in Delhi. A report by India Today informed that Piay was transferred to a hospital in Jakarta after his health deteriorated on April 27.

Piay was the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Indonesia in New Delhi. He was the first head of a foreign diplomatic mission in India to die after being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Reports inform that Piay was one of the members in the delegation of 64 foreign envoys who visited Hyderabad's biotech companies - Bharat Biotech and Biological E last year in December. Indonesia Reports 5,060 New COVID-19 Cases, 172 More Deaths

Here's the tweet by Sidhartho Surodipuro:

With sadness but also with profound gratitude of our many memories working together that I bid farewell to a good friend and wonderful colleague, Ferdy Piay, Chargé d'Affaires of @KBRI_NewDelhi. May he now rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ySwo8LpYj0 — Sidharto Suryodipuro (@suryodipuro) May 25, 2021

