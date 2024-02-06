Hong Kong, February 6: A tragic incident unfolded at the Hong Kong airport on Tuesday when a ground worker was hit by a towed aircraft, leading to his death. The victim, a 34-year-old Jordanian national employed by China Aircraft Services, is believed to have fallen out of a tow truck and was hit by the plane being towed behind it.

According to a report in Hong Kong Standard, emergency workers found the man on a taxiway with multiple serious injuries in the early hours of Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hong Kong airport authority suspects that the seat belt was left unfastened while the staff was working on the vehicle. US: Man Dies After Crawling into Engine of Delta Air Lines Jet at Salt Lake City Airport, Police Launches Probe.

The 60-year-old driver of the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death and is currently detained pending an investigation. This rare incident has prompted a thorough investigation into the safety protocols followed by ground staff at the airport. UK Man Collapses and Dies in Airport Toilet Moments After Getting Off British Airways Flight in South Africa.

China Aircraft Services, the firm employing the victim, has not yet responded to requests for comment.

This comes after police in Utah are carrying out an investigation into the death of a man who crawled into the engine of a Delta Air Lines jet on the ground at Salt Lake City International Airport last month. According to the airport, the man got onto the secure ramp area of the airport through a terminal emergency exit, "ran to the south end of the airport's west runway where deicing operations were underway and crawled into an aircraft engine that was not running."

