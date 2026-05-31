Turkiye Bus Accident: 8 Killed, 33 Injured After Tourist Bus Crashes Into Guardrail and Catches Fire

Istanbul, May 31: At least eight people lost their lives, and 33 others sustained injuries after a tourist bus collided with a guardrail and caught fire in western Turkiye early on Sunday, Xinhua reported, citing local media. According to Xinhua, citing Turkish broadcaster NTV, the bus, carrying 38 passengers and three crew members, was en route from the Turkish city of Izmir to the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya when the incident occurred on the Denizli-Aydin highway in Denizli Province of the country. Turkey Cable Car Crash: One Killed, 10 Others Injured After Cable Car's Cabin Collides With Broken Pole in Antalya; 174 Passengers Rescued (Watch Video).

Tourist Bus Crashes in Western Turkiye

Türkiye Turkey News - In Aksaray, in southern Turkey, a tourist bus was involved in an accident on a motorway when it lost control and crashed due to the rain. 16 of the 45 passengers sustained minor injuries.https://t.co/6ympDyBeLM pic.twitter.com/kesQEmn82P — 🇹🇷 🇬🇧 Turkey Türkiye (@hispanatoliaEN) May 30, 2026

The deceased included the bus driver and a nine-month-old infant. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention, as reported by Xinhua. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. Further details awaited.

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