Kentucky, February 8: A fun, kid-free vacation turned into a nightmare for two Kentucky women, who say they were drugged and raped by resort employees in Bahamas. The victims also claimed that they were treated like animals when they reported their ordeal. This incident comes over a week after US issued travel warning for Bahamas after 18 murders were reported at the start of the new year.

According to New York Post, the victims weren't told about the travel warning until after the horrific incident. The women, who are long-time friends claimed that the series of events began when they decided to make a stop on Grand Bahama during a Carnival cruise. Bahamas: US Woman Killed in Shark Attack While Paddle-Boarding Off Resort on New Providence Island.

After disembarking the cruise ship, the women hailed a taxi to a nearby resort. They later alleged that the drinks they had on the beach were spiked by the resort staffers.

"We were relaxing on the beach when an employee of the resort proposed buy-one-get-one-free drink offer", said the victims. Soon after consuming the drink, the women felt highly intoxicated. “Less than a few [sips] into the second drink, we knew something was wrong. Something was terribly wrong,” one of the women told NewsNation during an interview. Shark Attack: Newlywed Bride From US Mauled to Death by Shark While Vacationing in Bahamas, Man Believed to Be Her Husband Survives.

After taking the cocktails, the duo ventured off to search for seashells along the beach. It was then that they recall being approached by a male resort employee who claimed to know a good spot for shell hunting. The next thing they remember is waking up in the middle of the assault . “We were just conscious enough to have, or just aware enough, to know that they were in uniforms,” they stated.

The two women alleged that the local authorities viewed them as criminals when they approached the police. However, the toxicology tests showed that they had a plethora of drugs in their systems, including benzodiazepines.

Meanwhile, Bahamian authorities have identified the two accused and arrested two men, a 40-year-old of South Bahamia and a 54-year-old of Eight Mile Rock, in connection to the sexual assault, Royal Bahamas said in a news release. The women are back in Kentucky at present, and and have hired lawyers to get justice, reported local authorities.

