Mumbai, July 8: Is INR 23.3 lakh enough for Indians to obtain long-term residency in the UAE? Not quite. The newly launched nomination-based Golden Visa scheme by the UAE government offers lifetime residency to select professionals at a one-time cost of AED 100,000 (approximately INR 23.3 lakh), but the payment alone doesn’t ensure approval. Unlike earlier models centred on real estate investment, this initiative targets skilled individuals in sectors like education, healthcare, digital media, and maritime services.

The focus has shifted from financial investment to professional merit and societal contribution. The programme, currently being piloted in India and Bangladesh, has sparked strong interest among mid-level professionals and creators. However, candidates must first clear a nomination and screening process before they even become eligible to pay the visa fee. Let’s know the conditions required to qualify for this prestigious visa and how the process works. Dubai Tiger Tower Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs 67-Storey Marina Pinnacle Building, 3,800 Evacuated Safely With No Injuries Reported (Watch Videos).

What is UAE's Golden Visa Scheme?

The UAE’s Golden Visa scheme is a long-term residency program that grants individuals the right to live, work, and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor. Initially introduced for investors and property owners, the scheme has now expanded to include skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, and creative talents. It offers multiple entry options, family sponsorship, and the flexibility to stay outside the UAE without affecting visa status. Our Conversations Reaffirmed Strength of UAE–India Ties: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan After Meeting PM Narendra Modi.

What are the Conditions for the UAE's Golden Visa Scheme?

To qualify for the UAE’s new nomination-based Golden Visa scheme, applicants must meet specific professional and background requirements. The visa is open to individuals from sectors such as education, healthcare, digital content creation, maritime, and e-sports, among others. Eligible candidates must be at least 25 years old and possess a strong track record in their respective fields. Unlike earlier schemes, there is no need for real estate or business investments. However, the process begins only after receiving a nomination through an authorised consultancy.

The nominee must pass several checks, including anti-money laundering screening, criminal record verification, and a review of social media history. Only after successfully clearing these checks can the application be forwarded to the UAE immigration authorities for final approval. While the one-time fee of INR 23.3 lakh is mandatory, it becomes applicable only after a nomination is secured. This visa allows long-term residency without employment restrictions, property ownership, or the need to remain continuously in the UAE.

