New York, September 27: Former US Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch, who earlier this year in the US House of Representatives Congressional Hearing exposed that the US government maintains a "multi-decade old secret UFO recovery program and is in possession of non-human spacecraft" has recently claimed that China and Russia have joined the race and are pursuing efforts to seize and analyse extra-terrestrial technology. During a conversation with podcast host Joe Rogan, Grusch elucidated the events leading up to the UFO crash retrieval challenge, Daily Star reported.
Delving extensively into the specifics of an incident that occurred in Italy in 1933, he said that Pope Pius XII and the Vatican were also involved. During this time, the confused Italian government reportedly contacted the Germans and sent descriptions of the "saucer-shaped" spacecraft that had crashed in the grounds of Northern Italy. This was when Mussolini and Hitler started working together to unravel the secret of the spacecraft during World War II. 'Alien Dead Bodies' Real or Fake? Tests Conducted on Two 'Non-Human' Corpses Displayed in Mexico Congress; Here's What Doctors Concluded.
It was during this time that the US got wind of the secret claim of the former US Air Force intelligence officer. "Establishing a covert communication pathway via the OSS (Office of Strategic Services), which evolved into the CIA, and eventually reaching [then-president Franklin D. Roosevelt], when the US became aware of the unusual occurrence", he added.
