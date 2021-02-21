London, February 21: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson on Saturday said that all the adults in Britain will be offered a first shot of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of July this year. “We will now aim to offer a jab to every adult by the end of July, helping us the most vulnerable sooner, and take further steps to ease some of the restrictions in place,” PM Johnson said in a statement. COVID-19 Vaccination in UK: British Govt Hits Target of Giving at Least One Vaccine Shot to 15 Million People.

As per reports, the European nation plans to administer first shot of COVID-19 vaccine to all its citizen over the age of 50 years by mid April. Earlier, the government had aimed to do so by May this year. This comes after the Boris Johnson government was able to hits its target of vaccinating 15 million people against coronavirus in February. COVID-19 Vaccination in UK: People Aged Over 70 or Above Urged to Get Vaccinated.

The government though plans to ease the national lockdown from Monday, however it will be undertaken in a 'phased' manner Said PM Johnson, as reported by the Reuters. “But there should be no doubt - the route out of lockdown will be cautious and phased, as we all continue to protect ourselves and those around us,” he said.

