UK Cabinet Reshuffle: Three Indian-Origin MPs Get Berths, Check Names And Their Portfolios

Rishi Sunak - Priti Patel - Alok Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, February 13: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday made major changes in his Cabinet, giving berths to three MPs of the Indian-origin. Boris Johnson appointed Rishi Sunak as UK's new Chancellor of the Exchequer, replacing Sajid Javid who quit over differences with the Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak, who is married to Akshata, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, was Chief Secretary to the Treasury since July 2019. UK PM Boris Johnson Says 'Trump Deal' Could Replace Iran Nuclear Pact.

In the Cabinet reshuffle, Home Secretary Priti Patel retained her post, while International Development Secretary Alok Sharma has been appointed Business Secretary and Minister for the upcoming climate conference COP26, in Glasgow. Those who were dropped from the Cabinet include Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith, Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, Housing Minister Esther McVey and Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers. Brexit Done: UK-EU Divorce Final as Boris Johnson Hails New Dawn.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has been asked to resign, while incumbent Chancellor Sajid Javid, the first Asian to become a Cabinet Minister, quit after he was asked to fire all his advisors, the BBC reported. "The Prime Minister said he had to fire all his special advisers and replace them with Number 10 special advisers to make it one team. The Chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept those terms," BBC quoted a source close to Javid as saying.