Yorkshire, September 2: Sometimes we could be sitting on the pot of gold and not realise or notice it. In a similar incident, a couple in the UK made an incredible discovery under their kitchen floor while renovating their house. The couple found 264 gold coins stashed underneath the kitchen floor of their home they've lived in for 10 years.

According to the reports, the hoard of 264 gold pieces, which date back more than 400 years, was discovered during renovation work at the North Yorkshire home in July 2019. The price of these coins is said to be around £2,50,000 which is roughly Rs 2.3 crore in Indian rupee.

The lucky couple discovered the coins upon lifting the floorboards of their 18th-century property. The coins were stored inside a metal can buried under six inches of concrete. The couple had no idea about the coins despite living on the property for over 10 years. Reportedly, some of the gold coins date back from 1610 to 1727.

Following finding the pot of gold, the couple called London auctioneers Spink & Son to visit the property and check the collection. "It was an entirely serendipitous discovery. The owners were relaying the floor of their house and found a pot about the size of a Diet Coke can, full of gold," said Auctioneer Gregory Edmund.

