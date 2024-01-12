Birmingham, January 12: A 25-year-old female prison officer, Shania Begum, has been sentenced to 16 months in jail for engaging in a sexual relationship with inmate Joshua Mullings at HMP Birmingham. The court heard that the inappropriate relationship involved secret meetings in a store cupboard within the Category B men's prison, where they participated in activities ranging from "play fighting, flirting, heavy petting, and penetrative sex."

According to multiple reports, the affair was exposed when prison authorities, suspicious of the liaison, installed cameras, capturing footage of the pair engaging in sexual acts between September 22 and 29, 2022. Daniel Oscroft, prosecuting, revealed that an anti-corruption investigation was initiated based on intelligence suggesting an intimate relationship between Begum and Mullings. The footage showed explicit acts, including oral sex, and highlighted instances where Begum ignored her radio and was interrupted by other staff members. UK Bestiality Horror: ‘Drunk’ Man Performs Sex Act on Baby Seagull While Watching Animal Porn, Ends Up in Jail.

As per the reports, the court also learned that Begum, a prison officer since December 2018, was facing pressures from an arranged marriage, contributing to her out-of-character behaviour. Begum, described as being deeply remorseful, was said to have been exploited by the inmate, feeling "cherished" by him. Her defence attorney, Andrew Baker, noted her previous good character and the added responsibilities of caring for her unwell mother and elder sister. UK: Funfair Owner Sentenced to Three Years of Jail Term After Trampoline Explodes, Throws Toddler ‘Higher Than a House’ Leading to Her Death in Norfolk.

The judge acknowledged these challenges but underscored the seriousness of the offences. Judge John Butterfield emphasised the corrosive impact of Begum's actions on the prison system, citing the "repeated" and consensual nature of their physical intimacy. Begum, hailing from Telford, Shropshire, expressed deep remorse for her actions, acknowledging their detrimental effects on the institution she was entrusted to serve.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2024 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).