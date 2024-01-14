Middlesbrough, January 14: Tony James Learmount, a 35-year-old man in UK from Donnington Green, Middlesbrough, has been fined £1,000 for operating an unregistered tattoo studio from his garden shed. The case came to light after a customer died from sepsis, an infection that developed around a new tattoo.

Mirror reported that Learmount was reported to Middlesbrough Council last summer and was subsequently arrested when police seized equipment from his makeshift studio. Despite the serious nature of the case, Learmount was unable to provide a list of customers he had tattooed, claiming he had "burned the paperwork".

The premises at Donington Green were not registered for tattooing as required by law. However, the police investigation into the customer's death concluded without further action. Learmount was accused of failing to register his address as his tattooing premises around May 1, 2023, and the council's case was proven in his absence.

During sentencing, the magistrates expressed their concern over the case and indicated they would have imposed a higher fine if not for legal limitations. In addition to the fine, Learmount was ordered to pay a £400 victim surcharge and £300 towards court fees.

In another news from UK, a mother and her former partner have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her 18-month-old son, Alfie Philips. The toddler tragically died on November 28, 2020, after suffering 70 injuries, including broken ribs and limbs, and traces of cocaine were found in his body.

The accused, Sian Hedges, 27, and Jack Benham, 35, had denied murdering the child. However, following a 10-week trial, the jury at Maidstone Crown Court reached a unanimous decision in under 10 hours of deliberation. Hedges was sentenced to a minimum term of 19 years, while Benham received a minimum term of 23 years.

