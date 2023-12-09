Hayes, December 9: In a chilling court revelation, Sheldon Rodrigues, a 30-year-old airport worker, is accused of brutally killing his flatmate, 39-year-old Stephanie Hansen, driven by an obsessive and possessive fixation on her love life. The court heard that Rodrigues, increasingly jealous and possessive, planted bugs in their Hayes home, spying on Hansen's intimate moments with her new partner, Celso Cabillan, even when Rodrigues was away in Goa, India.

According to multiple reports, the twisted tale unfolded as Rodrigues allegedly became convinced he could hear Hansen's intimate encounters, leading to the installation of secret surveillance devices, including a "hogcam" and hidden listening devices. The court was presented with WhatsApp messages revealing Rodrigues' growing obsession and accusations of infidelity. The situation escalated when Rodrigues, consumed by jealousy, allegedly spent hours spying on the couple, eventually erupting into a violent rage. Girl Attacked in UK Park Video: Two Women Kick and Punch Teenager Before Stamping on Her at Hood Park in Leicestershire, Viral Clip Surfaces.

As per reports, on December 30, 2022, he returned home, attacking Hansen in her pyjamas, leaving her with fatal stab wounds and blunt-impact injuries. During the trial, it was disclosed that Rodrigues attempted to frame Hansen's boyfriend, Celso Cabillan, by calling an ambulance and falsely implicating him in the crime. Rodrigues denies the charges of murder, despite damning evidence, including his DNA found on the victim's lower stomach. The court further revealed Rodrigues' history of obsession, dating back to 2015, with disturbing messages and unwanted advances towards Hansen. Northern Lights in US and UK? Aurora Borealis Might Light Up Skies in United States and Europe Due to Massive Solar Storm.

The prosecution argued that Rodrigues meticulously planned the murder, using various surveillance tools to control and manipulate the narrative surrounding Hansen's relationships. As the trial unfolds, the prosecution presents a compelling case against Rodrigues, asserting his "long-standing obsession" with Hansen and a detailed account of his alleged actions leading up to the gruesome murder. Rodrigues, residing in Hayes, West London, denies the murder charges, and the trial continues. The courtroom remains gripped by the chilling details of a disturbing crime rooted in obsession and jealousy.

