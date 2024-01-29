London, January 29: The government's desire to enact legislation prohibiting youths from purchasing tobacco products will be reaffirmed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is set to reveal his plans on Monday, January 29, to outlaw the sale of disposable vaporizers in order to prevent minors and youngsters from using them. The proposed regulations would limit the flavours that might be added to vapes, mandate plain packaging, and alter how e-cigarettes are shown to make them less appealing to kids.

According to the government, smoking is the leading avoidable cause of cancer-related fatalities in Britain, accounting for around 80,000 deaths annually. Sunak declared in October last year that he intended to enact legislation prohibiting tobacco purchases for everyone born on or after January 1, 2009, for the duration of their lives. British PM Rishi Sunak May Ban Cigarettes for Next Generations in UK: Report.

Sunak said in a statement, "Alongside our commitment to stop children who turn 15 this year or younger from ever legally being sold cigarettes, these changes will leave a lasting legacy by protecting our children’s health for the long term." Although vapes are seen to be essential for helping individuals stop smoking, there has been worry that they may be contributing to youth nicotine addiction since 9 per cent of 11 to 15-year-olds use them currently, according to the government.

In December, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that all flavours of vape pens need to be outlawed. Meanwhile, the industry associations including the UK Vaping Industry Association contend that tastes were a major factor in getting smokers to transition to vaping and that devices provide far less health concerns than tobacco. How nzo Vape is Revolutionizing the Concept of E-Cigarettes with a Customizable Consumer Experience.

I have a duty to act in the long run in a way that I believe will benefit our nation. Because of this, I'm taking decisive action to outlaw disposable vaporizers, which are mostly to blame for the surge in teen vaping. I'm also proposing new regulations to limit the flavours of vaporizers, implement plain packaging, and alter how vaporizers are exhibited in stores, Sunak stated earlier.

