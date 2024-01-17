Buckinghamshire, January 17: Kandice Barber, a 38-year-old teacher from Wendover, Buckinghamshire, has been banned from the teaching profession for life following a scandalous affair with a 15-year-old student. Barber, who was teaching at Princes Risborough School, was sentenced to six years and two months in prison in 2021 for engaging in sexual activities with the minor student in a field.

Despite her conviction, Barber continued to claim her innocence, even in a note that ironically misspelled the word ‘innocence’. The case came to light when explicit photos sent by Barber to the student were discovered by the headteacher, reported Metro.

Barber told her victim she would 'take him down' if he told senior members of staff of the sexual activity.

A teaching standards panel heard that she sent a snapchat to the minor which read 'You cannot make me blush while I am teaching now, poker face lol.'

The Teaching Regulation Agency hearing, chaired by Ms Susanne Staab, revealed that Barber had groomed the student, sent him explicit messages and topless photos, and threatened him into silence. The student, as a result, became withdrawn and isolated.

Sarah Buxcey, representing the education secretary, highlighted Barber’s lack of remorse and the potential risk of repeating such behaviour, which ultimately led to the decision of banning her from teaching.

The panel concluded that Barber’s conduct was fundamentally incompatible with her profession and that the public interest considerations outweighed her interests.

