London, December 14: A teenager known as the "Brixton R Kelly" is facing jail after being found guilty of raping six young girls in south London between the ages of 15 years to 17 years old. Kevarnie Queen, aged 19, used social media to groom his victims, manipulating them with mind games and body-shaming tactics. He then attacked them in communal stairwells near his home. The horrifying details of his crimes were revealed during a sentencing hearing at Inner London Crown Court, leaving his victims and their families devastated.

According to the report by the Evening Standard, they spoke of the lasting psychological and physical damage he had inflicted, with one victim attempting suicide seven times while another tried committing suicide three times. Three others shared their experiences of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) from Queen. One victim, who had a child with another man after the ordeal, described living in constant fear. UK Shocker: Man Raped Woman Twice on Same Tube Train in London, Court Informed; Accused Says 'Arrested for Matters I Have Not Committed'.

Another victim, who was in a relationship with Queen for two years, addressed him directly, calling him "evil" and stating that he was only sorry because he got caught. A third victim's mother described her daughter as a "shell" of her former self, having suffered "years of suffering" in just a few hours. As per the Mirror report, Queen displayed a lack of interest and zero remorse throughout the hearing. Bestiality Horror in Australia: BBC Contributor and British Wildlife Expert Adam Britton Admits Torturing, Raping and Killing 39 Dogs.

He showed no emotion as his victims bravely delivered their testimonies. This behaviour only served to highlight the depth of his crimes and the pain he has caused. Queen will be sentenced on December 18th. The prosecution has suggested that he should be convicted as a 15-year-old, as this was the age he was when the abuse began between May 2019 and May 2022. However, many believe he should face a harsher sentence to reflect the seriousness of his crimes.

