Birmingham, November 28: Two men lured a homeless woman to their hotel room with the promise of a hot drink but instead subjected her to a ‘prolonged and violent sexual assault’, police said.Jake Johnson, 26 and Matthew Bibb, 32, from Birmingham came across the victim after leaving their hotel in Hammersmith, London to buy alcohol.

Birminghammail reported that both the accused have pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault by penetration and were both jailed for 11 years at Isleworth Crown Court on November 23. US: Teen Confesses to Killing Girl on Instagram Video Chat, Seeks Help For Disposing Body in Pennsylvania; Arrested

Narrating the entire incident, police said that the pair spotted the victim in the street when they went out to buy booze near their hotel in Kings Street. The accused then invited the victim to their hotel room for some warm up and have some hot drink. South Korea Shocker: Couple Leave Newborn Baby To Die, Keep Dead Body in Kimchi Container For Three Years; Arrested

As the weather was cold and wet, the victim accepted their offer. But their they subjected her to a prolonged and violent sex assault before throwing her out.

The victim reported the incident to hotel manager and her friends who helped her in detaining the suspects. The pair initially denied committing any offence but CCTV footage and witness testimonies proved their guilt.

Detective Constable Carrina Turner said that the accused subjected the victim to horrific, humiliating and degrading sexual abuse. The officer commended the victim for her bravery and composure throughout this lengthy investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2022 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).