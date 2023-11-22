Kyiv, November 22: Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently claimed that he survived several assassination attempts ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that he had survived at least five attempts on his life called by the Russian President. As per Volodymyr Zelensky, he survived the assassination attempts which began after Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to a report in the Mirror.Co.UK, the Ukrainian President also said that he has fought back claims that the Russian-Ukraine conflict is a "forever war". Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that nearly five to six assassination plots were reportedly foiled by his intelligence services since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. Vladimir Putin Assassination Plot Uncovered? Russian Agents Informed About Rogue Officer Planning Attack on President, Says Report.

Describing the assassination attempts, the Ukrainian President said that the first was "very interesting". He also noted that subsequent efforts were "just like Covid", which involved panic but were dealt with. Zelensky also stated that Russian special forces parachuted into Kyiv on February 24, 2022, when the war started; however, his bodyguards were alert and quickly sealed off his office with makeshift barricades to thwart the assassination attempt.

The Ukrainian President even said that he and his closest staff were given rifles and body armour. Volodymyr Zelensky also claimed that the British and US officials offered him a way out of the capital, but he told them that he needed ammo and "not a ride". On the same day the war began, Zelensky reportedly walked outside the compound and clicked a selfie to prove he was still in Kyiv. Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'Standing Alone' Viral Photo From NATO Summit Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter, Netizens Share Funny Memes and Jokes on Ukraine President's 'Awkward' Moment.

With the war still underway, the Ukrainian President said that Vladimir Putin still wants to take him out. He claimed that his intelligence teams had learned about the latest mission to oust him. The task is called "Operation Maidan 3". The 45-year-old leader also ruled holding general elections next year, stating that Ukraine focuses on defeating Moscow.

