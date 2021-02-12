London, February 12: The Thames, famous river in Britain, on Friday froze first time in more than half a century as the temperature in the European country plunged to greater depths. The United Kingdom earlier this week recorded lowest temperature in almost 65 years, when the mercury dropped to minus 23 Degree Celsius in Scottish Highlands's Braemar. 'Bomb' That Washed Up in Thames River, London Turns Out to be a Glittery Christmas Decoration.

The free flowing perennial river which has been frozen in the Teddington area was last fully frozen up way back in 1963 when the United Kingdom recorded its then lowest temperature at minus 20 Degree Celsius. People in the area are enjoying the aesthetic scene amid the spine chilling cold prevalent in the country and gearing up for heavy snowfall over the weekend. UK COVID-19 Variant Spreading Rapidly Across US, May Soon Become Dominant Strain by March: Study.

Britain's weather department issued an advisory for the weather turning colder over the weekend stating, "Further snow showers, most frequent on Friday night across Angus and Aberdeenshire, becoming fewer and lighter on Saturday morning. Fresh accumulations of 1 to 3 cm are expected, but locally five to 10 cm over higher ground of northeast Scotland. In addition, icy stretches will form as any partially melted snow refreezes, especially at lower levels."

