US and Iran Reach Final Pact; Electronic Signing Imminent, Says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

A historic peace agreement aimed at ending the monthslong conflict between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran is on the verge of finalization, with a breakthrough expected within the next 24 hours. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Saturday that a final, agreed-upon text has been reached, signaling an imminent conclusion to intense diplomatic mediation efforts led by Islamabad.

Imminent Signing and Next Steps

According to the statement released by Prime Minister Sharif, Pakistan is actively preparing to facilitate an immediate electronic signing of the peace framework as soon as the text is finalized. This initial memorandum of understanding (MOU) will set the stage for detailed technical-level negotiations, which are scheduled to begin next week. Iran War: What We Know So Far About the Reported US-Iran Peace Deal.

“We are closer to a peace deal than ever before,” Sharif stated, expressing optimism that the diplomatic milestone will establish a durable foundation for long-term stability. The prime minister extended formal appreciation to both Washington and Tehran for maintaining their commitment throughout the challenging negotiation process, while also thanking regional partners for their diplomatic support during the crisis.

Strategic Scope of the Agreement

While official representatives from the United States and Iran have not yet publicly detailed the comprehensive text, senior diplomatic sources indicate that the framework addresses several critical regional security flashpoints. The primary objectives of the deal involve an immediate permanent cessation of hostilities, the definitive reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to restore global energy shipments, and structured protocols regarding Iran's highly enriched nuclear material.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that while diplomacy has successfully brought both sides to the cusp of an understanding, the upcoming technical talks will be crucial. These negotiations are expected to map out the complex process of sanctions relief and verification mechanisms over a projected 60-day window. UAE Denies Releasing USD 20 Billion to Iran, Calls Reports of Fund Transfer ‘Entirely False’.

United States and Iran Reach Final Pact

We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week. We would like to thank United States of… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 13, 2026

Background of the Conflict

The breakthrough follows months of heightened tensions and economic disruption that began in late February 2026, when military exchanges severely impacted global shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf. A fragile, Pakistan-mediated ceasefire has been monitored since April, though minor tactical friction had threatened to derail the peace process as recently as this week.

The mediation efforts have required intensive coordination between international stakeholders, including Pakistani military leadership, U.S. administration officials, and Iranian diplomats, to prevent a broader regional escalation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).