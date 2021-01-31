Washington, January 31: As per a report in Wall Street Journal, Julie Jenkins Fancelli an heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated around $300,000 as funding to a rally ahead of the Washington riots on January 6, when scores of supporters of former US President Donald Trump barged in the US Capitol. US Capitol Violence: How Did the Pro-Donald Trump Mob Waltz into US Congress Campus?

The report said Fancelli was also a prominent donor to Trump's 2020 campaign that was facilitated by extreme right show host Alex Jones. It added she paid for the lion's share of the roughly $500,000 rally at the Ellipse park where Trump spoke and urged his supporters to "to fight." US Capitol Violence: Police Officer Injured During Violent Protests Dies.

Alex personally pledged more than $50,000 in seed money for the rally in exchange for a speaking slot of his choice, reported the Journal. He has hosted leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers on his radio show -both extremist groups that reportedly had a significant role in the riots.

The federal authorities have so far arrested more than 135 people in connection with the US Capitol violence of January 6, that killed five people including a Capitol Police officer and left several others injured.

