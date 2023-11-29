Connecticut, November 29: A Connecticut woman filed a complaint against the fast-casual salad chain Chopt on Monday, November 27 after she allegedly chewed a severed human finger while eating her salad.

The lawsuit filed on Monday by Allison Cozzi of Greenwich, Connecticut, alleges that she bought a salad at a Chopt location in Mount Kisco, New York, on April 7, 2023, and realized while eating it that "she was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in to, and made a part of, the salad,” reported People.

According to the court filing, an employee, who was also the manager, working at the aforementioned restaurant earlier in the day "was chopping arugula and chopped off, or cut off, a portion of her left pointer finger." US Shocker: 2-Year-Old Boy Undergoes Multiple Surgeries After Allegedly Being Thrashed by Drunk Babysitter in Colorado.

While the manager rushed to a local hospital to receive the treatment, the contaminated arugula was mixed into salad which was served to several customers, including Cozzi, as per the lawsuit. left the restaurant and went to the hospital. US: Doctors Find Fully Developed House Fly Inside 63-Year-Old Man's Intestines in Rare Colonoscopy in Missouri.

It was not clear whether other customers were served the contaminated salad or not.

Cozzi alleged that she suffered several injuries, including cognitive impairment, dizziness, nausea, panic attacks, shock, migraine, and neck and shoulder discomfort after the incident.

Earlier, the Chopt restaurant was fined $900, Westchester County health records show. The complaint notes that Chopt did not contest or appeal in any way the finding of its violation of the provisions of the New York Code of Rules and Regulations and paid the fine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).