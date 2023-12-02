Chelsea, December 2: A three-month-old baby boy lost his life after being attacked by a wolf hybrid kept as a "pet" by the family in Chelsea, Alabama. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a call reporting an animal attack at the family's residence around 1 pm on Thursday, November 30. According to the authorities, the wolf or wolf-dog picked up the child from the floor and began playing with it, resulting in fatal injuries.

According to multiple reports, it was too late despite the parents' efforts to rescue the baby from the animal. The infant was rushed to Grandview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The family, whose identity remains undisclosed due to the ongoing investigation, indicated that they were uncertain about the exact lineage of the animal but confirmed the presence of wolf traits. Bobcat Attack in US: ‘Aggressive’ Animal Injures Two Kids, Two Dogs in Separate Incidents in Georgia.

Officials highlighted the inherent unpredictability in the behaviour of wolf-dog hybrids, as they share territorial instincts with wolves and mature at different rates than regular dogs. Following the incident, the animal was euthanised by a veterinarian at the scene and is now undergoing examination at the Alabama State Diagnostics Laboratory for further investigation. US Dog Attack: Mother Miraculously Saves Two-Year-Old After Being Attacked By Pitbull in Texas.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has initiated a criminal probe, suspecting the wolf hybrid caused the fatal injuries. Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer expressed deep sorrow over the tragic event, emphasising the community's shock at such an unthinkable occurrence. The case is currently under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

