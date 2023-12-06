New York, December 6: A 6-year-old boy was killed, and a woman was severely injured in a ghastly dog attack when two canines charged at them in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday morning. The boy was at a family friend’s house, where he usually went before school. The boy was pronounced dead at the house. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to her hands.

The report published by the New York Post said the police arrived at the house around 7:40 a.m. and found the woman who owned the dogs covered in blood. She said the dogs attacked the boy when he went into the garage with her. She tried to stop them, even grabbing a gun, but it was too late. US Dog Attack: Mother Miraculously Saves Two-Year-Old After Being Attacked By Pitbull in Texas.

The police said the boy’s grandmother had dropped him off at the house, as she did every day. The boy had been warned not to go near the dogs or the garage because they were dangerous. The police had no previous complaints about the dogs. The dogs were both taken by animal services. One of them was identified as the main attacker. The woman may face charges for the fatal incident. She did not fire the gun, according to the police. 'Mystery' Disease Hits Dog Population in US: Hundreds of Dogs Sick Due To 'Mysterious, Potentially Fatal' Respiratory Illness Across America, Say Reports.

In another incident, a three-month-old infant was killed by its family's pet hybrid wolf-dog in the US state of Alabama, police said. The child died on Thursday in Chelsea, about 20 miles (32km) southwest of Birmingham, Alabama, from injuries that are suspected of having been caused by the animal. The wolf hybrid was euthanised at the scene by a veterinarian, the Shelby County Sheriff's office said. The city's mayor called the death "unfortunate and tragic".

