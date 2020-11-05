Arizona, November 5: A group of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Arizona Capitol and Maricopa County elections centres in Phoenix demanding election workers to keep counting ballots. The county elections department indicated it would not be intimidated, USA Today reported.

With 86 per cent of the state reporting, Trump trailed Biden by just shy of 80,000 votes, according to the New York Times. As counting of ballots are underway and the result of the US Presidential election is awaited, protestors took to the streets in the cities across America.

Tensions ran high into the night following a mostly peaceful start to the day, with reports of "widespread violence" leading to the National Guard being deployed in Portland, Oregon. Arrests have also been made in Minneapolis and New York City, with the New York Police Department confiscating weapons, USA Today reported. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Donald Trump Takes Lead in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida, NC Among Key Battleground States.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced for the second day in a row a citywide tactical alert "to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities." Several demonstrators were detained, police said.

According to the New York Times, in Portland, a "Count Every Vote" demonstration taking place in the city merged with another one focused on racial justice and police brutality. Some demonstrators smashed storefronts and windows in the downtown areas. The police labelled the incident a riot and swarmed in.

Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, hundreds of protesters blocked Interstate 94 and the police made arrests, with demonstrators taking to social media to say that the officers had "kettled," or trapped them there, to prevent them from dispersing. US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden Breaks Barack Obama's Popular Vote Count Record of 2008, Becomes 'Most Voted Presidential Candidate'.

On Wednesday night, tensions rose at a ballot-counting centre in Michigan's largest city Detroit, a critical reservoir of votes for Biden after multiple news outlets began declaring Biden Jr winner of Michigan.

Americans cast their votes on November 3 to elect next president of the world's oldest democracy. As part of the New York Times tally, Joe Biden is edging towards a victory over incumbent President Donald Trump in the fierce battle of the US Presidential elections with 253 projected Electoral College votes.