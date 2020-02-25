US First Lady Melania Trump, Daughter Ivanka Trump Opt For Shades of White on Day 2 of India Visit

Donald Trump with First Lady Melania and Daughter Ivanka. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 25: As US President Donald Trump kick-started day 2 of his India visit on Tuesday, his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump both opted for white outfits for engagements of the day. On arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the First Lady stepped out of the 'The Beast' wearing a midi-length collared white dress with a skater hemline. The outfit had colourful flower motifs printed on it in hues of red, blue, yellow and green.

A red belt made the look edgier for Melania while she finished it off with white pointed pumps. Keeping her trademark look, she left her hair loose with waves at the ends and a middle parting. President's daughter Ivanka, on the other hand, chose a more formal attire for the second day of her India visit. Ivanka arrived at the ceremonial reception in an off-white buttoned knee-length coat. Donald Trump Says ‘Tremendous Progress Made on Comprehensive Trade Deal’ After Meeting PM Narendra Modi.

She wore matching trousers and silver metallic heels. Just like her Ahmedabad look, Ivanka kept her hair rod straight with a middle partition. Donald Trump sported his signature red tie for the day along with his staple black suit and the unmissable broach of the American flag on the left lapel.

The President received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday and later visited the Rajghat along with First Lady Melania. On Monday noon he had addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event with the Prime Minister at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where he hailed India-US ties.