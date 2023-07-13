New York, July 13: In a heart-stopping incident, a nine-month-old baby boy died after consuming a baby food mix laced with Fentanyl in Callahan, Nassau County, Florida. According to police reports, the deceased baby's teenage mother mixed his baby formula with fentanyl. The incident took place on June 26, and authorities promptly responded to the home, as detailed in a report by the New York Post.

According to the report, the young boy was found unresponsive, lacking a pulse, when the authorities arrived at the site. Immediate action was taken to transport him to a nearby hospital, where, unfortunately, he was later declared dead. During the subsequent autopsy, it was revealed that the child had a dangerously high amount of fentanyl in his system, sufficient to cause the death of ten humans. US Shocker: 18-Month-Old Girl Dies After Being Left in Hot Car Overnight Post Fourth of July Party in Florida, Parents Arrested and Charged for Manslaughter.

The reports said that when questioned by investigators initially, the 17-year-old mother claimed to have no knowledge of what had transpired. However, her narrative underwent several alterations during subsequent interviews conducted over the course. Subsequently, she was arrested. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said that authorities have decided not to disclose the identities of the mother and child due to local law, US Shocker: Texas Man Shoots and Kills Girlfriend For Having Abortion, Arrested.

The teenage mother provided false information regarding the baby's death, but eventually, she confessed to the truth. She confessed to feeling tired and desiring to take a nap on the day of the incident. She admitted to preparing a baby bottle, combining formula with what she believed to be cocaine. However, it was later revealed that the substance she used was actually fentanyl.

Following the incident, the 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance. During the booking process, she informed the deputies that she may be pregnant once again.

