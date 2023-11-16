New York, November 16: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) arrested eight high school students for their involvement in the fatal beating of a 17-year-old boy who intervened during a bullying attack on his friend. Lt. Jason Johansson of the LVMPD said the suspects are all teenagers aged 13 to 17. The victim, Lewis, was trying to stop a group of 15 people from robbing his friend on November 1.

As per the report published by the Mirror, the incident was sparked by a dispute over a pair of headphones and a vape device. The 17-year-old boy tried to stop the fight but was assaulted by a group of 15 people. He fell into a coma and died from his injuries. The suspects, who are students at Rancho High School in Nevada, were arrested by the police. US Shocker: School Teacher Arrested in Connecticut For Having Sex With 11-Year-Old Boy in Her Car and Other Places For Over Two Years.

On Tuesday, November 14, the Las Vegas Police Department gave a press briefing on the case and the arrests of the suspects. The violent brawl happened after school when the suspects planned to meet in an alley near the school. Lt. Johansson said. The investigation is still ongoing, and the police are looking for two more people who may have been involved in the fight that killed Jonathan Lewis Jr. US Shocker: Woman Kills Infant Son, Starts Fundraiser to Make Jewellery From His Ashes in Texas; Charged With Murder.

The police said they arrested the suspects, who were all minors, and took them to Clark County Juvenile Hall. Their names were not revealed to the public. The lieutenant described how Lewis was attacked by ten people who knocked him down and brutally beat him up. He said Lewis did not fight back and was knocked out by the assault.

