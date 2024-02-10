Washington, February 10: An altercation outside a restaurant in Washington, United States, resulted in the discovery of an Indian-American businessman with life-threatening injuries, which led to his death earlier this week.

According to a police report, on February 2, the suspect and Virginia native Vivek Taneja were at two sister Japanese eateries. The Washington Post quoted a police report stating that he "was knocked to the ground by the suspect and hit his head on the pavement".

This occurs in the midst of a wave of assaults and fatalities involving Indians and Indian-Americans in the US. US: Indian Student From Andhra Pradesh Shot Dead While Working at Fuel Station in Ohio.

According to the police report, Taneja, 41, left the eateries at approximately two in the morning, and the fight started on a neighbouring street. The report did not elaborate on the nature of the fight. Following the attack, he lost consciousness. When the police discovered him, he had serious injuries and needed to be taken to the hospital right away. According to authorities, he passed away on Wednesday in the hospital due to his injuries.

The culprit who was captured on camera is being sought after. He has not been identified. A $25,000 reward has been offered by the police to anyone with information leading to his capture and conviction. US Road Accident: Indian Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Florida.

An Indian student was attacked by thieves in Chicago earlier this week, leaving him bleeding from the lips and nose. After the incident, a video featuring Syed Mazahir Ali, whose family resides in Hyderabad, was seen appealing for assistance. This year, five students of Indian descent were reported deceased in the US.

