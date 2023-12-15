Utah, December 15: A 45-year-old man from Utah in the US has been formally charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill his terminally ill wife while in hospice care in front of her family. DeWayne McCulla admitted to the police that he tried to choke his wife in an attempt to "ease her suffering". DeWayne was charged on Wednesday, December 13, for attempting to murder his wife, Arenda Lee McCulla, who was suffering from breast cancer.

According to New York Post Report, DeWayne tried to strangle his wife in front of six family members before being forcibly restrained and "pulled off of her". When questioned by police, DeWayne said he would do it again because he loved his wife. He confessed to having placed his hand around the victim's neck "to ease her suffering". DeWayne was arrested for trying to kill his wife and charged with murder in 5th District Court. Cancer Treatment: Image-guided Radiation Therapy Can Boost Outcomes, Say Doctors.

Arenda Lee McCulla was first diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Soon, the cancer spread to her brain, neck, lungs, and liver. After excruciating pain, suffering and a long battle with the illness, Arenda died on December 21, 2021.

Days Before Arenda's death, her son Anthony Ryder bravely shared the harrowing experience of his mother battling breast cancer on a GoFundMe page. He spoke about his mother's struggle and gave a glimpse into the intense "trauma, mutilation and pain" his mother had suffered. "The radiation extended her life for a few months if you call it a living", he wrote. IISc Scientists Develop New Approach To Potentially Detect and Kill Cancer Cells Using Heat and Sound Waves.

He shared the distressing journey of the whole process and said that the radiation had caused open sores in her throat, thereby making it impossible for her to eat. Sharing the cruelties a person can suffer during cancer, he wrote that his mum spent an entire week "not being able to eat anything but an Ensure Shake". He later paid tribute to his mother, recalling the fond memories he shared when she was alive.

