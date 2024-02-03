Michigan, January 03: In her high-profile trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, the mother of a teenage boy who shot and killed four pupils at his high school in Michigan, United States, went on the witness stand for the second day on Friday, February 2. James Crumbley, 47, and Jennifer Crumbley, 45, are each accused of four counts of manslaughter. According to reports, they are the first school shooter's parents to be charged with a crime in the US for their child's acts.

Their seventeen-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, is incarcerated for life for the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, which claimed the lives of four students aged fourteen to seventeen. Michigan Shooting: Several Wounded After Shooter Opens Fire in Michigan State University Campus (Watch Video).

A longtime friend of Jennifer's, Brian Meloche, testified throughout the trial that the two were having an affair at the time of Ethan's school shooting. During her testimony on Thursday, she had acknowledged that they had an affair. A story claims that Jennifer and Brian, a chief of firefighters, also had sex parties at hotels. According to the New York Post, which cited prosecutors, they would frequently use the swingers app Adult Friend Finder to identify strangers and set up "meet-ups" with them at a hotel after work.

According to the investigation, Jennifer acknowledged using the app to "make arrangements for other people to meet us there," but she insisted that she was travelling to hotels after work "for business." Jurors were informed earlier on Thursday by Michigan prosecutors that Jennifer Crumbley neglected to take a number of "tragically small and easy things" that may have saved four lives. Michigan Shooting: Three Killed, Five Injured in Gunfire at Michigan State University Campus; MSU Police Release Pictures of Suspected Shooter.

During his opening statement, prosecutor Marc Keast informed the jury that Jennifer was aware that her son was psychologically in a "downward spiral" and that only she and her husband could have known that Ethan constituted a threat to others and that he had access to a pistol. "The evidence will show you that she didn't pull the trigger, but she is responsible for those deaths," Keast stated.

