Texas, November 29: A 38-year-old convicted prostitute who has been allegedly promoting herself online as an escort was removed from her post as a sex educator after the school district learnt about her double life. Ashley Ketcherside, a mother played an active role in framing the sex education curriculum at Godley Independent School District, near Dallas in Texas, US was dismissed from her duties. Ashley Ketcherside known to her clients as Lora Brea was convicted twice in 2012 and 2016 over prostitution.

The parents raised their concerns to the authorities after they became suspicions of the various businesses Ketcherside professed to own but consistently failed to furnish any details. According to New York Post, there is not evidence that she posed a threat to the children but she was an active member of several panels like School Health Advisory Council (a state-mandated advisory board tasked with advising school boards on a comprehensive set of health education protocols for students), the Family and Community Engagement Committee, Parent Teacher Organization and Godley Athletic Booster Club. US Shocker: 2-Year-Old Boy Undergoes Multiple Surgeries After Allegedly Being Thrashed by Drunk Babysitter in Colorado.

According to Texas law escort work where clients pay for company is permitted while prostitution (selling sex) is not. Mary Lowe, from the non-profit group Families Engaged for Effective Education informed Godley ISD School Board Trustee Kayla Lain about Ketcherside past after receiving complaint from multiple parents. "I googled her email address and that's how I was able to find the escort services", Lain told Fox News. US Shocker: Gym Teacher Engages in Sexual Relationship With School Student in New Jersey, Arrested for Sex Assault.

The school district in Texas said that thorough background checks are done for all staff members before they are employed. However in this case they claimed to have been unaware of Ketcherside's history. Ashley Ketcherside had moved into the Godley ISD this academic year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).