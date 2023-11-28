Washington, November 28: A man in New York, United States, who has been accused of reportedly killing his mothers and stuffing her body in a box is likely to be freed. The accused, identified as David Drummond (30), is presently held at the Bellevue Hospital in New York City after being moved from city Department of Correction custody earlier this month. Drummond is expected to be freed soon due to a mishap in evidence.

Accused Killed Mother, Stuffed Corpse in Box

According to a report in the Mirror.Co.UK, David Drummond is held at the Bellevue Hospital in New York City after a judge ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation. However, a worker at the hospital where Drummond is kept for mental health assessment said that the accused could be freed soon. As per the report, Drummond could walk free if he is cleared during the evaluation by the experts. US Shocker: Teen Mother Tries to Hire Contract Killer to Murder Her Three-Year-Old Son in Miami, Arrested.

Authorities Don't Have Enough to Indict Him

Speaking to the New York Post, a source said that the authorities "didn't have enough to indict him". The source also said the accused will be a part of the community if he is let off. The source, an employee at Bellevue Hospital, also said they don't have any good options. "He can’t stay in the hospital indefinitely, but it’s not safe to release him into the community," the source added.

30-year-old Drummond is accused of killing his mother, Shirley Awer (67). The incident came to light when Awer's remains were found inside an apartment in East Flatbrush shared by the two of them. Officials close to the case said the autopsy did not clear what caused Awer's death as the body was decomposed. In his statement, Drummond told investigators that he hit his mother. US Shocker: Girl Sexually Assaulted, Forced to Touch Private Parts by 'Family Friend' at Nudist Club Oakwood in Minnesota.

However, a source having familiarity with the case said that there's a possibility she died of natural causes." So far, the cause of Awer's death is unclear. "Without an autopsy, they can’t confirm his statement that he hit her," the source added. Meanwhile, on November 9, a judge ordered Drummond to be moved out of Bellevue, where he is presently held.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2023 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).