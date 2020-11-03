Washington, November 3: Security across the United States of America (USA) was beefed up and store owners boarded up their windows, fearing unrest post election. There is fear among retailers in commercial avenues across the country as they fear of damages to their stores in a possible post-election violence. The store owners are reported to have been taking several measures to guard against election-related chaos across the country amid fears that Election Day may bring violence, clashes and looting. Electoral College Map 2020 Projection: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? State-Wise Prediction of US Election Results by '538 Polls'.

The Washington Post reported that fearing post-election violence, retailers board up windows and hire extra security. Reports inform that on election eve, shop owners were seen busy boarding up major stores and businesses from New York and Boston in the north to southern Houston to Washington DC and Chicago in the east to San Francisco in the West. On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he has spoken with Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and there is no specific reports or specific threats of violence at this point. Donald Trump Jr Shares World Map Shaded in Red to Suggest Donald Trump's Victory in US Presidential Election 2020, Leaves India, China and Mexico in Blue.

Security Tightened Across US, Shops Boarded; Check Tweets and Videos:

Corporate offices in Soma SF newly boarded up ahead of the election. pic.twitter.com/EAqfLi9fHf — Malte Goesche (@malte) October 31, 2020

The Buckhead Shops are being boarded up just in case riots follow the results of the election. 📸 @mtgreenee pic.twitter.com/Z0pkeRnG4f — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 3, 2020

Signs everyone’s feeling super chill and relaxed about tomorrow: shop boarded up on 70th and Columbus, over 10 blocks away from Trump International Hotel pic.twitter.com/aCsj86At1e — Joe Lovinger (@j_lovinger) November 2, 2020

SEE IT 🛑 Business in Boston boarding up, ahead of tomorrow’s election pic.twitter.com/ElckzuTI1Y — Staco 🇭🇹| Election Watch (@stacos) November 2, 2020

This is Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills this morning, on #ElectionDay. I never imagined it would ever look like this. pic.twitter.com/uAOxDXEE5s — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 3, 2020

The shops are all boarded up in the streeet around the #whitehouse for an eventual #civilunrest Go check my Facebook and Instagram for other videos ! @FrontlineReporter pic.twitter.com/GYife0NOOu — Frontline Reporter (@FrontlineRepor1) November 3, 2020

Much of downtown Washington has been boarded up over fears of violence after the presidential election on Tuesday. Shop owners - any many Americans we’ve spoken to - fear riots and disorder whatever the outcome. pic.twitter.com/7RcHyyv0YA — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) October 31, 2020

Scores of stores in Manhattan as well as across the New York city boarded up and workers were seen drilling plywood onto the stores late at night to protect their goods from being looted. Reports inform that about 600 National Guard troops have also been designated to help respond to protests around the country if need be.

The US Presidential Election 2020 is being touted as the 'election of a lifetime' and is seeing an unprecedented level of anxiety and fear across America. The last time the country faced violence was during the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody in Minneapolis. The protest turned violent with stores across the country being burnt and vandalized. Shop owners were badly hit during the massive protests as even the merchandise was stolen during protests in Minneapolis. The retailers are now hoping to prevent this from happening again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).