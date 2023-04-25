Washington, April 25: President Joe Biden on Tuesday launched his reelection bid along with his deputy Kamala Harris, asking Americans to give him more time to "finish the job", less than three years after he defeated his predecessor Donald Trump to become the oldest president in US history.

Biden, the 80-year-old Democrat, made the announcement in a three-minute promotional video that begins with a one-word pitch: Freedom. Biden argues that abortion rights, the defence of democracy, voting rights and the social safety net will be among the most important issues on the ballot in 2024.

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That's why I'm running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let's finish the job," Biden said.

Formally announcing to launch his re-election campaign, which has been anticipated for quite some time now, Biden said every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they've had to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms, and stand up for their right to vote and civil rights. Joe Biden Announces Bid for Re-Election as President of United States Ahead of US Presidential Election 2024 (Watch Video).

"This is ours. Let's finish the job," Biden said. Vice President Harris, who is of India-American ad African-American heritage, would be his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

"Joe and Kamala are running for reelection, and we need your help to spread the word,” his campaign said. In the video, Biden dubbed the 2024 election as a fight against Republican extremism, arguing he needed more time to fully realise his vow to restore the nation's character.

"When I ran for President four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America – and we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer,” Biden said in his video, which opened with images of the January 6, 2021, insurrection and abortion rights activists protesting at the US Supreme Court.

Biden turned 80 in November. If re-elected in 2024, he would be the oldest president ever in America. Former US President Donald Trump is currently leading the Republicans to win the party's nomination to challenge him next November. Two Indian Americans Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswami are also in the GOP presidential race.

Vice President Harris urged Americans to come together to fight for democracy, continue to make progress, and make sure all Americans can get ahead and thrive.

"This is a pivotal moment in our history," said Harris, who is the first woman and the first Indian American and first African American to be the vice president of the country.

"For two years we have made transformational investments to build a nation in which everyone can be safe and healthy, find a good job, and retire with dignity. In response, extremists have intensified attacks on basic, foundational freedoms and rights,” Harris said in a statement soon after Biden's video was released.

"For example, they want to take away a woman's right to make decisions about her own body. They attack the sacred right to vote and attempt to silence the voice of the people. And they try to block common sense reforms to save lives and keep Americans safe from gun violence,” she said.

"The Republicans running for President want to take our country backwards. We will not let that happen. Just like we did in 2020, we must come together to fight for our democracy, continue to make progress, and make sure all Americans can get ahead and thrive,” she said.

"Joe and I look forward to finishing the job, winning this battle for the soul of the nation, and serving the American people for four more years in the White House,” Harris said.

In a statement ahead of Biden's announcement, Trump alleged that the president “has totally humiliated our Nation on the world stage - starting with the Afghanistan disaster, perhaps the most embarrassing event in the history of our country. It meant so much to our enemies when they watched that horrible retreat." US Presidential Election 2024: Radio Host Larry Elder Launches Presidential Bid, Joins Donald Trump for White House Race.

"Russia is teaming up with China. Iran is days away from a nuclear bomb - not even thinkable. Ukraine has been devastated by an invasion that would never, ever have happened if I was president - and Joe Biden has led us to the very brink of World War III. They say Trump was right about everything. Well, I'm not predicting World War III, but I will say this: we're very close and they're only talking about nuclear weapons,” he said.

"On top of it all, Biden is the most corrupt president in American history - and that's not even close. Nobody can believe what's going on, with again no retribution whatsoever,” he said.