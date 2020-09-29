Washington, Sep 29: Two-thirds or 66 per cent of the US voters do not expect the result of the November 3 election to be declared on the same night, according to a new poll.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Monday showed that only 20 per cent believed the winner will be declared on November 3 itself.

Also, 19 per cent said they think the election will be resolved within a week, while and 26 per cent others said it will be between two and seven days after the polls close, the poll showed. Donald Trump vs Joe Biden Presidential Debate: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch Live Stream of The Event | US Elections 2020 Guide.

An additional 21 per cent of voters believe the period of uncertainty will stretch past one week.

A majority of voters or 53 per cent in the Politico/Morning Consult poll said they were either very or somewhat concerned that President Donald Trump would prematurely declare victory for the election.

One-third of respondents expressed the same concerns about his rival, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed Biden ahead of Trump nationally by a margin of 51 per cent to 43 per cent.

