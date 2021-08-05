Florida, August 5: At least three workers of Disney World were recently arrested in US state of Florida for allegedly trying to have sex with kids. The arrests were made following a six-day sting operation called "Operation Child Protector" in Polk County by multiple agencies. The three Disney World staffers are among 17 accused arrested across central Florida recently in connection with underage sex offences. Porn Star Stormy Daniels, Who Claimed to Have Had Sex With Donald Trump, Says She Is 'Willing and Eager' to Testify Before Manhattan Grand Jury.

Two of the accused were identified as 29-year-old Savannah McGrew and 34-year-old Jonathan McGrew. According to local media reports, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the couple is accused of trying to engage in a threesome with a 13-year-old girl. The duo, who worked as custodians at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, were on unpaid leave at the time of their arrests, an unnamed spokesperson of the company told the Orlando Sentinel. US Comedian Bill Cosby's Sex Assault Conviction Overturned by Top Pennsylvania Court.

Another accused, Kenneth Javier Aquino, was a lifeguard at Disney Animal Kingdom Lodge. Kenneth and his pregnant girlfriend are accused of trying to have sex with someone he thought was a child. Kenneth is a Navy veteran. The unnamed spokesperson of the company, however, said the accused did not work for them. Sheriff Grady Judd said one of the suspect was HIV-positive who intended to have unprotected sex with a girl.

"These are nasty, nasty, nasty people, and when we go through this, understand that obviously, we can’t even use the words they used. We obviously can’t show you the pictures and the video clips that they sent to what they thought were 13-year-old little girls and little boys," Judd was quoted as saying. Of the 17 suspects, nine have criminal history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2021 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).