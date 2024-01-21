New York, January 21: A 46-year-old man described as "disturbed" allegedly stabbed his elderly parents, Jacob and Rachel Sperber, both 75, to death in their home at 1158 45th St in Brooklyn's Borough Park. The police responded to a 911 call around 5:20 pm on Saturday, January 20 and discovered the victims with multiple stab wounds. The couple was rushed to Maimonides Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Following the gruesome act, the son barricaded himself inside the apartment, prompting a large police response. As per multiple reports, the bald man, identified as the couple's adult son, was eventually strapped into a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance, as observed by a crowd. Authorities took him into custody about an hour after the initial call. According to various reports, the suspect, who wore glasses and had a beard, remained silent as he was taken away. US Shocker: Inspired by Film ‘Office Space’, Software Engineer Steals $3,00,000 From E-Commerce Site Zulily.

While the police did not immediately disclose the suspect's name or relationship to the victims, neighbours confirmed that he was the couple's son, known to have dealt with mental health issues. Neighbours described the son as a "disturbed guy" who lived with his parents, portraying him as awkward, quiet, and has faced challenges in his life. Community members expressed shock over the tragic incident. US Shocker: Man Strips Naked, Dives Into Fish Aquarium at Bass Pro Shop in Alabama Before Being Arrested (Watch Video).

Highlighting the couple's kindness, the neighbours told the media about the father's involvement in charitable activities, including feeding the hungry in the neighbourhood. Despite acknowledging the son's peculiarities, some residents wished he had received mental health treatment. As of now, no charges have been filed, and the investigation into this distressing case continues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).