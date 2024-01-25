California, January 25: In a ruling that has sparked controversy, a California woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend over 100 times during a “cannabis-induced” psychosis has been spared prison time. Bryn Spejcher, 32, was sentenced to two years of probation by Ventura County Superior Court Judge David Worley on Tuesday.

Cbs News reported that Spejcher was convicted last month for the 2018 fatal stabbing of Chad O’Melia, whom she had been dating for several weeks. The incident occurred after Spejcher and O’Melia consumed marijuana from a bong at O’Melia’s apartment in Thousand Oaks. Spejcher reportedly suffered from what experts call “Cannabis-Induced Psychotic Disorder,” leading to the fatal incident. US Shocker: Nurse Charged With Killing Two Patients Through Excessive Insulin Doses Confesses To Attempting to Murder 19 More People in Pennsylvania.

The sentencing drew tears of relief from Spejcher and her family, while the victim’s father, Sean O’Melia, criticized the decision, stating it set a dangerous precedent. “He just gave everyone in the state of California who smokes marijuana a license to kill someone,” he said. US Shocker: Illinois Mass Shooting Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Eight People Kills Himself in Texas.

The day before the hearing, family and friends of O’Melia held a protest in front of the county government center, carrying signs that read: “108 Stab Wounds Is A Serious Crime,” and “Judge Worley, Do The Right Thing.”

Spejcher’s lawyer, Bob Schwartz, expressed satisfaction with the ruling, stating, “Judge Worley did the right and courageous thing.”

