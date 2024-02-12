Georgia, February 12: In a shocking incident in Fayette County in US’s Georgia, a couple has been accused of severe child abuse, allegedly starving their 6-year-old daughter, beating her, and keeping her zip-tied in a dog crate for extended periods. The accused, Jacob Weight and Mimi Frost of Brownsville, were arrested on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, and simple assault, as announced by the Pennsylvania State Police.

CBS News reported that the couple was seen being escorted in handcuffs. When questioned, Weight denied the allegations, stating, “I’m innocent, that’s it.” US Shocker: Dispute Over How to Chop Onions Turns Deadly as Man Stabs Girlfriend to Death in Indiana, Arrested.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele described the case as one of the worst instances of child abuse he has ever encountered. The investigation began after state police were dispatched to a home on Sheridan Avenue on January 7, following reports of an unresponsive 6-year-old girl. The officers reported finding the house in deplorable conditions, littered with trash, urine, and feces from the eight dogs living there. Missouri Shocker: Baby in Kansas City Dies After Mother Mistakenly Put Her Down for Nap in Oven.

The victim, who reportedly slept every night in a dog cage and was fed dog food, had multiple skin abrasions, extensive bruising, and open sores. She appeared to be malnourished and was suffering from severe hypothermia when admitted to the hospital. The criminal complaint revealed that the victim had not received routine pediatric care in three years and had been withheld from school.

Aubele stated, “What her parents did to her was absolutely horrible, it’s amazing that a human being could ever treat a child this way.” He also expressed concern that several other children in the home may have actively participated in the abuse. Further investigations are underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).