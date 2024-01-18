Kentucky, January 18: In a federal court, a former teacher's assistant acknowledged having 'numerous' sex encounters with young boys while she was employed at a Kentucky primary school. The New York Post reports that Ellen Phillips, 38, entered a guilty plea on Friday, January 12, to trying to lure a juvenile online into having sex. Boys between the ages of 14 and 16 were her victims. She admitted to the judge that she occasionally had multiple boys for sex at the same time.

Additionally, she "explicitly acknowledged that she tried to persuade a 15-year-old minor to have sex on December 20, 2022." The statement also stated that Phillips continuously tried to get the victim to slip out of his residence for sex during this chat via Facebook messages. US Shocker: Six Female Teachers Arrested For Sexual Misconduct With Students Over Two Days.

"Phillips would communicate with the victims via Snapchat, Facebook, or text messaging and, in many instances, would meet the victims for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity", read a statement from federal prosecutors. According to the press release, she offered alcohol and oral sex to the boy in exchange for his sneaking out after he informed her he couldn't leave. Additionally, it stated that the 38-year-old gave the victim excuses for his need to leave the house, which he could then give to his mother.

One of the mother of the victims told Fox 56 that she attended high school with Phillips and that their kids were raised together. The mother claimed that the boys are unaware of the regulations that shield them and that they have been reluctant to come out for fear of getting into jail. According to reports, her son told her that the 38-year-old accused gave them alcohol three or four times. When two kids came forward in April 2023, accusing Ellen Phillips of raping them three times, she was taken into custody. US Shocker: Two School Teachers Charged With Engaging in Sex Acts With Students in Alabama.

She might spend the next ten years or even the rest of her life behind bars. As a consequence of Phillips' federal guilty plea, state prosecutors will contemplate dismissing the charges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).